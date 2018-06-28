Delhi: Audit ordered as flyover budget is revised again

The contractual cost of the project was Rs 93.84 crore when the project was conceived in 2008, while the overall cost of the project was Rs 177.7 crore, which was increased to Rs 724 crore in 2014 due to the delay. The contractual cost of the project was Rs 93.84 crore when the project was conceived in 2008, while the overall cost of the project was Rs 177.7 crore, which was increased to Rs 724 crore in 2014 due to the delay.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation Wednesday increased the budget of the much-delayed Grade Separator at Rani Jhani road from Rs 94 crore to Rs 115 crore. The corporation has also ordered a departmental audit into the revised contractual cost.

The 1.6-km flyover from St Stephen’s Hospital to Filmistaan Cinema was originally scheduled to be completed by 2010, but has missed several deadlines. The audit was ordered by standing committee chairperson Veena Virmani during a meeting on Wednesday, after BJP councillor Neeraj Gupta alleged corruption in the project.

“The width was changed from 18 metres to 21 metres. Compensation was given to private people when the land was acquired by the government,” he alleged.

North Corporation officials, however, hit back saying that the right of way of the bridge is 60 metres, in which there have been no changes. Also, all compensations, as per rules, are paid by Delhi government, and MCDs have no say in it, said officials.

The contractual cost of the project was Rs 93.84 crore when the project was conceived in 2008, while the overall cost of the project was Rs 177.7 crore, which was increased to Rs 724 crore in 2014 due to the delay.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App