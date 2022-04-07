AUD to adopt CUET for undergraduate admissions in academic session 2022-23

The Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) will hold its undergraduate admissions for the academic session 2022-23 through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), vice-chancellor Anu Singh Lather said Thursday.

AUD is a state university under the Delhi government. Unlike central universities, it is not mandatory for state varsities to adopt CUET.

“During Covid, we had no option but to hold entrances and we realised that it brought in students with merit. We found that CUET suits our requirements, and when the whole country is evolving through the National Education Policy, why should we not be part of the change?” Lather said at a press conference Thursday.

AUD officials said applicants would need to register first on the National Testing Agency (NTA) website, which is conducting the exam, and once the scores were in, they would be required to register on the AUD website as well, where an application fee would be charged. A merit list would then be prepared and admissions would be held accordingly.

Like DU, AUD also said there would be three sections of CUET 2022 in which the first section is divided into two parts. It consists of 13 languages in the first part and 20 languages in the second part. The second section would contain 27 domain-specific topics, and the third section would be based on general knowledge.

As for the eligibility criteria for various courses, AUD has said most courses would require 50 per cent marks in the Class 12 board examinations, apart from the CUET score, which will be calculated on the basis of the best performance of the students in the papers they appear for. There is an exception for B Vocational courses, for which only pass marks are the criteria in terms of school marks.

For admissions in BA (Hons) English and Maths, applicants also need to have scored a minimum of 65 per cent in these subjects in their class 12 exams. For admissions to BA (Hons) in Hindi and English, applicants will necessarily need to appear for the respective language exam in CUET.