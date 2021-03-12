AUD student suspended for ‘defacing’ campus wall

An Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) student and convenor of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) unit of the university has been suspended by the administration over alleged “defacement” of campus walls and barred from entering campus pending enquiry. SFI has claimed the suspension was over drawing wall graffiti.

AUD’s PRO office, however, said Priyansh Maurya “was not drawing graffiti” but “writing derogatory languages against the University on the walls of AUD”. They did not respond to queries specifying the derogatory content.

“Pending enquiry of the committee, Sh Priyansh Maurya… is suspended from the university and barred from entering the campus…,” the proctor said in an email to Maurya, a final year BA History student, Wednesday.

The incident pertains to a protest organised by SFI over reopening of the campus, where slogans were written on the walls. “The administration is trying to create an atmosphere of fear in the campus,” claimed Maurya.

The PRO said: “In the present matter, the content was written on recently renovated walls of the university and the content written appears to be more of sloganeering rather graffiti.”