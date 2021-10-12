AUD releases 2nd list: All courses still open

All undergraduate courses across categories at Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) are still open for admission, as per the second cut-off list released Monday. While for the more popular courses offered at the Kashmere Gate campus, there has been a drop of 0.5-3% points, the cut-off for off-beat courses at Karampura Campus has plummeted — as low as 13.25% points in one course.

In the first cut-off list, AUD had announced a 99.5% cut-off in Psychology for non-NCT candidates, and 98.75% for NCT candidates. In the second cut-off, it has come down to 98.5% and 98% respectively.

Among popular courses, the biggest dip is in Maths where the cut-off has come down to 91.25% for NCT candidates and 93.25% for non-NCT candidates. This is a drop of 3 percentage points, and 2 percentage points respectively from the first list.

The cut-off for subjects like Economics (96.25%), Sociology (95.5%) and English (96%) has dropped by 1 percentage point, 1.25 percentage points, and 1.5 percentage points respectively for NCT candidates. For non-NCT candidates, the drop in these subjects is 0.5 percentage points, 1.25 percentage points, and 0.75 percentage points respectively with the cut-offs now at 97.25% for Economics, 96.5% for Sociology and 96.75% for English.

Similarly, for history, the cut-off now stands at 95.5% for NCT candidates and 97.25% for non-NCT candidates, down 1.25 percentage points in both categories.

However, in off-beat courses at Karampura Campus like Law Politics & Society, Global Studies, and Sustainable Urbanism, the fall in cut-off is massive.

While the cut-offs for these courses was 93%, 91.25% and 85% respectively for NCT candidates in the first list, it has now reduced to 88.25%, 84.25%, and 71.75% respectively. This is a drop of 4.75 percentage points, 7 percentage points and 13.25 percentage points respectively.

Since it is a state university, AUD reserves 85% of its seats for residents of the NCT of Delhi. Separate cut-offs are announced for residents and non-residents, with residents having an advantage with slightly lower cut-offs.

Admissions for the second list will take place on October 12-14, and fee payment will be done on October 16-17. Thereafter, the third list will be announced.