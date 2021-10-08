AUD extends admissions date under first list, second cut-off to be out on Oct 11 now

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has extended the date for physical verification of documents and online payment of fees for applicants who have secured admissions to undergraduate courses on the basis of the first cut-off list. As a result, the second cut-off has been delayed by three days and will now be released on October 11.

As per the original schedule, physical verification of documents and online fee payment against the first list released on October 5 had to be completed by October 6-7. However, the dates have been extended keeping in mind the difficulties being faced, particularly by outstation students. The second cut-off list was supposed to be released on October 8 (Friday).

As per a circular issued by the Officiating Dean of Student Services on Thursday, applicants now have time till 4 pm today (Friday) for verification of documents. All students will have to report to the Kashmere Gate campus for the same. Once successfully verified, they will have time till 12 pm on October 10 (Sunday) to pay their fees online.

For outstation students, however, there will be some relief. They will be required to upload the relevant documents on the portal instead of coming to the campus immediately.

A circular dated October 6 states: “On successful upload of the required documents, the Admissions Committee will verify the same and the payment tab will be available accordingly for payment of fees…The documents… have to be submitted by visiting Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi, Kashmere Gate campus within 10 days after successful verification and payment of fees through the admission portal by those applicants whose documents have been verified by the admission committee.”

It also states that “if the applicant does not visit the campus within 10 days his/her admission stands cancelled.”

AUD’s highest cut-off released on October 5 was 99.5 per cent for psychology for students from outside Delhi. This is 0.5 percentage points higher than last year. For students from Delhi, it was 98.75, up from 97.5 per cent last year.

Overall, the cut-off increased in all conventional subjects by 0.25-1.5 percentage points. However, in some off-beat courses offered on the Karampura campus, there has been a dip in cut-offs for both NCT and non-NCT candidates.