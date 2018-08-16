Attack on Umar Khalid: Police track key phone number

JNU student Umar Khalid was reportedly attacked in the national capital on Monday. (Express photo/Renuka Puri) JNU student Umar Khalid was reportedly attacked in the national capital on Monday. (Express photo/Renuka Puri)

The Delhi Police, having so far failed to identify the man who attacked JNU student Umar Khalid outside Constitution Club on Monday, are hoping that the number used to send threat messages to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and JNU student Shehla Rashid will provide leads.

According to sources in the Delhi Police Special Cell, it is being probed whether the number is registered in a foreign country. “We will contact the service provider… to ascertain which country the messages came from,” said a police officer. Police sources said once they identify the country, they can access the details of the user.

The message was sent to Rashid and Mewani in June and in August, with the sender claiming to be gangster Ravi Pujari. The sender had also warned Mewani that he would harm Khalid.

Meanwhile, Khalid told The Indian Express, “I was called today to the Special Cell office in Lodhi Road for both cases and the security issue. I was made to submit another application regarding security. They again said they will assess the threat and get back to me. With regard to this case, I was taken to the spot and made to recount the whole incident.”

Sources said Pujari’s location has been switching between Vietnam, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand over the past few months. “His last location was traced to Australia, but he changes numbers frequently,” said the officer.

