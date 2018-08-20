Attack on Umar Khalid: Delhi Police detain duo who claimed responsiblity

The two men identified themselves as Darwesh Shahpur and Naveen Dalal. The two men identified themselves as Darwesh Shahpur and Naveen Dalal.

The Delhi Police Monday nabbed two men who claimed to have attacked JNU student leader Umar Khalid outside Constitution Club in the national capital last week. Police said the two men – Darvesh Shahpur and Naveen Dalal were picked up from Harayana Sunday wee hours and are being questioned. “We are verifying their claims and their interrogations are on,” said a senior officer of Special Cell.

A day after the incident, the alleged shooters, in a video uploaded on social media, claimed that the attack was an “Independence Day gift” to the nation and appealed to the police not to “harass” others for the attack. While they claimed that they would “surrender” at the residence of Sikh revolutionary Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha in Sarabha village of Ludhiana on Friday they did not turn up.

The Delhi Police collaborated with the Haryana and Punjab police to track down the men. On Friday, at least 30 policemen from Delhi, including a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, were in Ludhiana to nab the duo. But they did not surrender.

Read | Two months ago Umar Khalid wrote to police: ‘Danger to my life, am on hit list’

Earlier last week, the police had tried to match the photo of the two persons with the attacker seen in the CCTV footage recovered from the spot.They had also recorded the statement of Khalid and other eyewitnesses in connection with the case. A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and Arms Act has been registered.

Khalid was at Constitution Club to attend an event, ‘Khauf se Azadi: Towards Freedom Without Fear’, organised by an NGO, United Against Hate, when he was attacked. Contradictory claims have so far emerged on whether the gun jammed, or if the accused managed to shoot a round in the air. Incidentally, Khalid had sought police protection two months ago saying there was a “danger to his life” but he wasn’t provided with any.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd