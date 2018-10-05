Follow Us:
Attack on MP’s car: One arrested

Written by Sakshi Dayal | Gurgaon | Published: October 5, 2018 2:48:17 am
Raj Kumar Saini, Kurukshetra MP, rebel BJP MP, Loktantra Suraksha Party, OBCs, vote bank, India news, Indian Express news The vehicle of Kurukshetra MP Rajkumar Saini was allegedly attacked by a mob of “30-40 people” on Wednesday evening. (File)

Police have apprehended a man and registered a case against unknown persons in Palwal after the vehicle of Kurukshetra MP Rajkumar Saini was allegedly attacked by a mob of “30-40 people” on Wednesday evening. “We have apprehended one person…We have also procured details of some of the vehicles that were at the spot,” said Waseem Akram, Superintendent of Police (SP), Palwal.

Police said the incident took place near Roopraka village in Palwal at 5 pm on Wednesday, when Saini was on his way to Hathin after addressing a jan sabha in Firozpur Jhirka.

“Four boys intercepted us on our way and kept chanting zindabad zindabad, but as soon as we slowed down around 60-70 men started attacking us. The car was locked, but they kept trying to open the door and break the windows with lathis… I believe these attacks are orchestrated for political reasons” said Saini on Thursday. In October 2016, a handful of men had thrown ink at Saini in Kurukshetra.

