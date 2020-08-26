Attack on journalists: Press Council seeks report from police

Three journalists with The Caravan magazine were allegedly assaulted and threatened by a mob in Northeast Delhi’s Subhash Mohalla. (File photo)

The Press Council of India has taken cognizance of the attack on Caravan magazine journalists on August 11, and demanded a report from Delhi’s Chief Secretary, police commissioner and deputy police commissioner.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Press Council said that it has taken “suo-motu cognizance of the alleged attack by mob on three journalists, including a female reporter from Caravan magazine, who were allegedly beaten, and threatened in North East Delhi” on August 11, “while they were covering a news”.

It stated that a “report has been called for from the Chief Secretary, the Commissioner of Police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi”.

After they were allegedly assaulted and threatened by a mob in Northeast Delhi’s Subhash Mohalla while on a reporting assignment, the three — independent journalist Prabhjit Singh, the magazine’s assistant photo editor Shahid Tantray, and a woman reporter — were eventually evacuated by the police and taken to Bhajanpura police station.

