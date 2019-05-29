Attack on Gurgaon man an individual criminal incident, say police

Three days after a 25-year-old man was allegedly beaten up while returning home from a mosque in Gurgaon, the Commissioner of Police Tuesday said the accused appears to be “an individual criminal” rather than someone associated with a “group”.

“This is an unfortunate incident and a Special Investigation Team — which includes the DCP (west), ACP (City), SHO of the City police station, as well as teams of the crime branch and intelligence wing — has been formed to probe it. We have started getting leads,” said Muhammad Akil, the Gurgaon Commissioner of Police.

“This appears to be an individual criminal incident and does not seem to be deliberate or any group attempt. No hardliner or any other group has said the accused is their member, which indicates this is an individual criminal who, under the influence of alcohol, committed this act… We are trying to identify the accused — neither the victim nor the bystanders know him. We suspect he is someone who lives close by,” he said.

On the sequence of events visible in footage of a solitary CCTV that captured the incident, the Commissioner said it shows the victim walking on the road, when someone seems to call him from behind. At first, he doesn’t stop but the person seems to call him again, after which he stops and there is conversation between the two. “After the conversation, one accused person can be seen hitting the victim’s head and, as per the victim’s version, his cap fell down. It is unclear in the footage whether the cap fell but the victim has said it did, so we are going by that,” said the Commissioner.

He added that the two men can be seen exchanging words again, following which the accused picks up “a small stick or something” from the road: “The whole incident happened within 1.30-2 minutes. The assault was by one person and happened while the area was still busy.”

The man, Mohammad Barkat Aalam, has also alleged the accused eventually insisted he chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, and assaulted him with a stick when he resisted.

“In the FIR, he has not mentioned anything about slogans, although he has spoken about being abused and being told he cannot wear a cap,” said the Commissioner.

Asked during a press conference whether the particular allegation could have been an afterthought, the Commissioner said, “It seems the victim has been tutored… Once the entire incident is clear, if we feel someone has tried to tutor him to unduly instigate him, that will also be investigated.”