Attack on Gurgaon family: The accused include advocate, dairy owner, auto driver

Nayagaon village, where the accused hail from, is located 2 km from the home of Mohammad Sajid. Of the five arrested so far, two have previous cases against them.

Advertising

Sunil Kumar Bhadana (42): He was lodged in prison in 2014 and 2016, and has four cases against him, including under the Excise Act and illegally digging a borewell. In one case, the complainant alleged Sunil duped him of lakhs by selling him a plot that belonged to someone else. When he confronted Sunil, he allegedly threatened to kill him. “It is unclear whether he was released on bail or acquitted. We are checking records,” said Himanshu Garg, DCP (South).

Dharmendra alias Bittu (35): He was named in an FIR registered in 2015 under IPC sections of voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and wrongful restraint. In the FIR, the complainant alleged Dharmendra and his accomplices attacked five people with sticks, and damaged their vehicles. The complainant alleged the men also threatened to kill them. “We are yet to determine what profession Dharmendra and Sunil were involved in,” said the DCP.

Dhirendra (40): Termed the alleged mastermind of the violence, Dhirendra recently opened a dairy metres away from the victims’ home. On Monday, a shopkeeper nearby said, “Somebody took away the cattle this morning and locked the establishment.” A father of three, he opened the dairy around 20 days ago, said his uncle Om Prakash, adding, “He dropped out of school and had been taking up different jobs since then. This was supposed to be stable employment.”

Mahesh Kumar (24): He has four elder sisters, who are married, and lives with his mother, wife and two children. He dropped out of school in Class VIII and works as an autorickshaw driver. Amit Bhadana (30): A father of two, he is an advocate with a private practice, said his younger brother Sumit, who also claimed: “He can be seen in the videos trying to prevent the others from hitting people.”