Attack on Gurgaon family: ‘Scared of sending children to school’

Four days after a mob barged into the home of Mohammad Sajid in Gurgaon’s Bhoop Singh Nagar and beat up him and his family members, allegedly telling them to go to Pakistan, the family said they have stopped sending their children to school.

“Four of my children attend the government school close by, but we have not sent them there since Thursday. Everyone is shaken and we are afraid of a backlash after the arrests,” said Sameena. Five people have been arrested so far.

“Our children usually play with others from the neighbourhood. They go to each other’s homes. But since this incident, we’ve been keeping our kids indoors,” she said.

Sajid’s nephew and the complainant, Dilshad, said the men haven’t returned to work for the same reason. “The people who have done this are locals and they know who we are,” said Dilshad. “Right now we are fine because the case is getting attention but once police protection is lifted and visitors and mediapersons stop coming, we will be entirely alone. What happens then?”

Despite the administration insisting the incident was not communal, Sameena said: “One of the men said that these Muslims have made a mahal here, we will not leave them… We put in all our savings in this house.” She sustained injuries on her arms and palms while trying to protect her husband. Her nephew added, “We do not believe this is the crime of a community, but only of a group of people, and we want them to be punished.”

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav, who visited the family Monday, said: “This type of violence can only happen when perpetrators have full reassurance that whatever we do, nobody will confront us. They left not out of fear of police but out of fear of a video.” Haryana Pradesh Congress President Ashok Tanwar also visited the family.

Danishtha, the 21-year-old who recorded the video, recalled how she got the idea to film the incident: “I was just holding my phone in my hand but the men started warning each other that I was recording a video. That’s when I turned on my camera because I realised it was intimidating them… Everyone has been saying that the video perhaps saved us,” she said.