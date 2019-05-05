Attack on Arvind Kejriwal brings statehood issue back into focus

Saturday’s attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had the Aam Aadmi Party questioning — and not for the first time — the security arrangements made by Delhi Police, which comes under the direct control of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Advertising

Delhi, not being a full state, does not have control of law and order, police, land and services.

AAP’s poll pitch this year is the demand for full statehood, something each of the three parties have promised to the people of Delhi in the past. This year, though, it is only AAP that has raised the demand.

The Congress has said it will work towards getting more autonomy for Delhi if it comes to power.

Advertising

AAP has sparred with the Centre and its appointed L-G since it came to power in 2015. Since then, two L-Gs have been in office — Najeeb Jung and Anil Baijal — but conflicts have remained.

Making its case for statehood in its manifesto, AAP had explained how law and order would be improved if police was under its control.

After Saturday’s attack, several AAP leaders attacked the Centre directly — Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah were trying to break Kejriwal’s morale, but having failed, they were resorting to such tactics.

AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said: “If this had happened in any other state, heads would have rolled. In Delhi, no action is taken against even a constable.”

“In full states, action would have been initiated against top cops,” Bharadwaj added.