Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Weeks after attack on JNU professor, 1 arrested

The Indian Express reported about the incident on January 18.

Devnath was arrested under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Representational)

Weeks after a JNU faculty member was allegedly attacked by a group of six to seven men, the Delhi Police arrested one of the accused, Shankar Devnath, last Thursday.

Dr Saitya Brata Das was allegedly attacked by the group, which included a man dressed in a police uniform, after an ‘accident’ in Delhi’s R K Puram area in January and later threatened him over the phone.

“A source said the accused had been absconding for some time. We identified him on the basis of the footage recovered from the university. He’s also a college student in Delhi. We are questioning him about his associates,” said a police officer.

Devnath was arrested under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch
The Indian Express reported about the incident on January 18. Das, an associate professor at JNU’s Centre for English Studies, had said in his complaint to the police that he was at a traffic stop in R K Puram when a motorcycle rear-ended his car. “I saw a man falling down from the bike. I was shocked at seeing how a bike can bang into a car when the car is at the red light and not in movement. Suddenly, out of nowhere, six more people surrounded my car, made noise, asked me to get out of my car, and asked me for money,” he said.

After the incident, Das allegedly received several threat calls, which stopped after he filed the police complaint.

This is allegedly the second time that a JNU faculty member has been attacked.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 11:23 IST
