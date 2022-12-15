scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

After attack on Delhi girl, Flipkart and Amazon get women’s panel notices for selling ‘acid’ online

The Delhi Commission of Women also sought a detailed action-taken report from the two online marketplaces by December 20.

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued notices to Amazon and Flipkart. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Delhi Commission of Women has issued notices to Flipkart and Amazon after it emerged that the two men who threw an acid-like substance on a 17-year-old girl near her home in Dwarka on Wednesday had bought it online through Flipkart.

The commission has sought from Flipkart complete details of sellers who sell “acid” on the platform. It also sought a detailed action-taken report from the two online marketplaces by December 20.

“The commission has also learnt that acid is easily available on leading online shopping platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, which is illegal. The easy availability of acid on online platforms is a matter of grave concern and needs to be checked urgently,” the commission said in its notice to the two companies.

The commission also asked whether the seller’s licence was checked before it was allowed to post the product on the online platform and whether photo IDs of those who bought “acid” online were sought.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...Premium
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...
More from Delhi

Also sought were the policy adopted by the platforms regarding the sale of government-regulated products, details of people responsible for allowing the sale of “acid” on the websites and details of action taken against them.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 02:49:17 pm
Next Story

UP govt will provide jobs to newly married couples according to merit: State minister

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close