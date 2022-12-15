After attack on Delhi girl, Flipkart and Amazon get women’s panel notices for selling ‘acid’ online

The Delhi Commission of Women has issued notices to Flipkart and Amazon after it emerged that the two men who threw an acid-like substance on a 17-year-old girl near her home in Dwarka on Wednesday had bought it online through Flipkart.

The commission has sought from Flipkart complete details of sellers who sell “acid” on the platform. It also sought a detailed action-taken report from the two online marketplaces by December 20.

“The commission has also learnt that acid is easily available on leading online shopping platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, which is illegal. The easy availability of acid on online platforms is a matter of grave concern and needs to be checked urgently,” the commission said in its notice to the two companies.

The commission also asked whether the seller’s licence was checked before it was allowed to post the product on the online platform and whether photo IDs of those who bought “acid” online were sought.

Also sought were the policy adopted by the platforms regarding the sale of government-regulated products, details of people responsible for allowing the sale of “acid” on the websites and details of action taken against them.