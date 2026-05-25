Attack at tempo stand in West Delhi: Security guard run over by SUV twice after driver thrashes him, dies

Around 4 am on Sunday, a PCR call was received about a man getting injured in a road accident at a tempo stand in West Delhi’s Paschim Vihar West, said officers. Identified as Bijendra, the 60-year-old who worked as a security guard at the tempo stand was rushed to a nearby hospital by a team of officers where he was declared dead. As officers investigated the circumstances that led to his death, they found that he did not die in an accident. An SUV driver allegedly thrashed him and ran the vehicle over him twice, grievously injuring him, according to police.

A murder case has been registered after CCTV footage police recovered contradicted initial findings, said officers. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Vikram Singh said the motive behind the alleged attack would become clear after the suspects are arrested. Investigations and efforts to identify and apprehend the SUV occupants are ongoing, officers added.

“Initial on-site observations included tyre marks, which led us to suspect a vehicular collision. However, subsequent review of CCTV footage showed the attack was deliberate,” another police officer said.

The CCTV footage, according to the officer, shows the incident took place late on Sunday around 2.50 am.

Bijendra was seated on a chair at the tempo stand when an SUV pulled up. A man got off the vehicle carrying a stick and struck the security guard. The 60-year-old then picked up the stick in self-defence and tried to resist the attacker, officers said.

During the scuffle, the SUV driver allegedly drove the vehicle toward Bijendra and attempted to hit him. The 60-year-old moved behind a parked tempo to escape. The driver sped up the vehicle towards him. After Bijendra fell, the driver, accompanied by another man, ran over him once and drove on. The footage then shows the SUV turning back, returning to the scene and running over Bijendra a second time before fleeing. Crime and forensic teams collected evidence at the scene. Police said the SUV involved had no number plate.

Bijendra lived in Piragadhi with his son Bunty, daughter-in-law and grandson. His wife died six years ago, said police.

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Mahaveer Prasad said Bijendra became paralysed last year from one side. The residents had employed him as a security guard at the tempo stand, where around 100 tempos are usually parked.

Mahaveer said several dogs at the site began barking when the attackers arrived, drawing factory workers from nearby units. The workers found Bijendra lying in a pool of blood and alerted the villagers, who in turn informed the police.

Police are probing the possible motive and have not ruled out a prior dispute. “Given how the attack was carried out, there is suspicion of a prior altercation,” a senior police officer said, adding that one theory is the attackers may have attempted theft earlier and Bijendra had driven them away.