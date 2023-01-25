scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
ATM thefts: Member of inter-state gang held in Delhi

According to the police, the criminals would spray paint the CCTV camera to conceal their identity and then break open the ATM and take out the cash tray with the help of gas cutters.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the gang used to target ATMs in isolated areas where no guard was posted. (File Photo)
The Delhi Police have arrested a member of an inter-state gang for alleged ATM thefts in Delhi NCR region and other states, officers said.

The police, who were on the lookout for criminals involved in ATM thefts, nabbed Mohammed Kamil from Malviya Nagar around 6.45 pm and disarmed him.

“We received information that a member of the gang is coming to Malviya Nagar for a recce ahead of committing an offence,” said an officer.

During interrogation, Kamil disclosed that he along with other members of his gang used to target ATMs in isolated areas where no guard was posted.

Explaining the modus operandi, the police said that the criminals would spray paint the CCTV camera to conceal their identity and with the help of gas cutters, break open the ATM and take out the cash tray. “After taking away the cash, the gang would throw away the empty tray,” an officer said.

More from Delhi

Kamil is involved in five cases of ATM thefts. The police have identified the other members of the gang and raids are underway to arrest them, the officer said.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 10:45 IST
