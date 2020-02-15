Follow Us:
Saturday, February 15, 2020
ATM stolen in southeast Delhi’s Tughlaqabad Extension

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: February 15, 2020 3:58:21 pm
ATM stolen in southeast Delhi's Tughlaqabad Extension According to the police, some unidentified people came in a four-wheeler and fled with the automated teller machine (ATM). (Representational Image) 

An ATM in southeast Delhi’s Tughlaqabad Extension was stolen by some unidentified people, following which a case has been registered, police said on Saturday.

Police received a call about the theft on Saturday morning following which senior officers visited the scene of the crime.

According to the police, some unidentified people came in a four-wheeler and fled with the automated teller machine (ATM).

A case has been registered at Govindpuri police station and teams are working to identify and arrest of suspects, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said, adding CCTV footage were being scanned to identify the accused.

