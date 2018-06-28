ATM frauds hamper public confidence in modernisation: Court

According to court records, in 2014, a senior citizen’s ATM card was exchanged by a conman on the pretext of helping him withdraw money. According to court records, in 2014, a senior citizen’s ATM card was exchanged by a conman on the pretext of helping him withdraw money.

India’s increasing reliability on “modern methods” to access money in bank accounts — with “no effective mechanism” to investigate economic offences and frauds surrounding it — is leading to a decline in confidence in these “measures of modernisation”. These were the observations made by a Delhi court as it pulled up Delhi Police over laxity in investigating an ATM withdrawal offence in the capital.

According to court records, in 2014, a senior citizen’s ATM card was exchanged by a conman on the pretext of helping him withdraw money. Within two months, Rs 6 lakh was withdrawn from Chandan Singh’s account. Police said the offender remains untraced, and the man’s relatives have decided not to pursue the case. “With development, the country is moving towards increased reliance on plastic money, electronic transactions, use of ATMs and other modern methods to access money in bank accounts. In this background, such economic offences hamper confidence reposed by people in these measures of modernisation,” Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sumedh Kumar Sethi said.

The court said the matter involved hard-earned money of the public, and a policy decision should be taken to conduct effective investigation. The court said a copy of the order be sent to the Police chief to frame guidelines for “sincere and effective” investigation “so that precious evidence is not lost due to laxity on part of IOs.” The court also said “the current IO appears to be sitting over the file for two years”. The CMM said he has come accross many cases of gullible persons being duped by exchanging ATM cards and that in most cases, “untraced report” is filed as a matter of routine. “The court does not recall having come across any such case where the offender may have been traced…,” it said.

