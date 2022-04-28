Atishi to address UN

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi will speak on the Delhi government policies at the United Nations General Assembly in a meeting on the ‘New Urban Agenda’.

The UNGA has convened a high-level meeting on implementation of the New Urban Agenda on April 28. The stated objectives of the meeting are to “assess the progress in the implementation of the New Urban Agenda and facilitate an ongoing exchange of experiences among the member states, local and regional governments, and other constituencies of the New Urban Agenda such as professional associations, grassroots organisations, and business leaders”.

Atishi said, “It is a privilege for me to join the panel of eminent mayors from across the globe and discuss the effective people-centric policies of the Kejriwal government at such a prestigious international forum. This is a great opportunity for governments to learn from one another and help people all over the world through policies that are closely connected to the needs of citizens.” The MLA from Kalkaji will be among those addressing the meeting, along with the mayors of Bogota and Barcelona on ‘Best Practices of Leading Locally’.