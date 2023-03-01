Atishi, Sisodia’s right hand woman on education, now has to fill his shoes

Since the time that the Aam Aadmi Party formed its first full majority government in the city in 2015, Atishi has stood alongside Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the several changes that were implemented in the city’s schools and classrooms.

Daughter of Delhi University professors Vijar Kumar Singh and Tripta Wahi, she attended Springdales School and went on to study history at St Stephen’s College. She then went to Oxford University for her Masters in history on a Chevening scholarship and joined the Magdalen College, Oxford as a Rhodes scholar.

In 2015, she was appointed as an advisor to the Deputy Chief Minister — a stint that lasted three years, after which the Ministry of Home Affairs raised an objection to the appointment of 10 advisors, saying that proper procedure was not followed in their appointment.

While she was not an advisor anymore, Atishi has remained clued in, especially when it came to matters related to the education department.

An active part of a group of people in AAP who have worked dedicatedly on policy and implementation, Atishi has seen electoral success only recently.

The party chose her as its Lok Sabha candidate from East Delhi during the 2019 general elections. She, however, lost to BJP’s Gautam Gambhir.

A year later, she won the Delhi assembly seat from Kalkaji.

Since then, Atishi, alongside MLAs Durgesh Pathak and Saurabh Bharadwaj, has been at the forefront of Delhi’s Municipal Corporation of Delhi fight.

AAP managed to get a majority in the elections in December. In the contentious mayoral and standing committee elections in the MCD House, she has been coordinating the party’s strategy and managing the 134 councillors.

According to sources, departments such as labour and tourism are expected to go to her, alongside education.

“She has worked with Deputy CM closely for several years and will hit the ground running in education, but also a few other departments. For now, the party is just focussed on getting work back on track. CBI and BJP picked a time for arresting Manish ji that will hit directly at the party’s image of being a ‘Kaam ki Sarkaar ‘, mostly because the budget has to be presented in a few weeks’ time. Both Atishi and Saurabh are clued into the working of the government and were the obvious choice as replacements,” said a party leader.