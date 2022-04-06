Atishi seeks report on Ghazipur landfill from MCD commissioner

The Environment Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, chaired by AAP MLA Atishi, has asked the East Delhi Municipal Corporation commissioner to submit an action plan by next Tuesday to clear the Ghazipur landfill.

After a fire broke out at the landfill last week, the committee had summoned the commissioner Tuesday to explain steps taken by the MCD to clear the landfill, and prevent fires. “The EDMC has stated it will take 10 years at peak performance to clear the Ghazipur landfill,” stated a communication from the committee. The EDMC has informed the committee nine lakh tonnes of waste had been cleared in the past year and a half. This is out of the 140 lakh tonnes of legacy waste lying at the site. The EDMC has also told the waste-to-energy plant at the site is undergoing renovation and is expected to be operational only from May this year. According to information presented by the EDMC to the committee, the dumpsite is filled, but EDMC has no option but to continue dumping waste there.

Atishi said: “It is shocking to see that despite years of persisting problems at the landfill EDMC does not have a concrete plan to deal with hazardous waste.” The EDMC had requested DDA for land for a waste processing facility. DDA had allotted a parcel of land on Yamuna floodplains, and an expert committee appointed on orders of NGT to oversee rejuvenation of the river and floodplains, had rejected the request to change land use of the floodplains.