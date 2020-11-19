Atishi seeks action against Punjab & Haryana CMs

AAP MLA and chairperson of the Committee on Environment Atishi wrote to the chairperson of the Air Quality Commission (Express file photo: Amit Mehra)

AAP MLA and chairperson of the Committee on Environment Atishi wrote to the chairperson of the Air Quality Commission, showcasing how stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is directly responsible for increase and decrease in pollution in Delhi. She appealed to the Commission and the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognizance of the matter and file cases of criminal negligence against the CMs of Haryana and Punjab.

“The practice of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is the major cause of air pollution in Delhi and NCR… In the last three days, we have witnessed blue skies because the incidents of stubble burning went down from 2,000-3,000 per day to 90-100 per day. It is clear that the toxic haze that the Delhiites face is due to stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana,” she said.

