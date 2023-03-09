Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj to be sworn in as Delhi ministers today — what has happened so far

At 4 pm on Thursday, AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj will be sworn in as the newest ministers to the Delhi cabinet. This comes after former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former health minister Satyendar Jain resigned last week.

The story so far

Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May last year on allegations of money laundering. He has been lodged in Tihar Jail for nine months now.

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with a case regarding alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. Two days later, he and Jain resigned from their posts. Before this, Jain was lodged in jail but continued as a minister without a portfolio. Sisodia took over his departments, such as health, PWD and home, and was heading 18 departments at the time of his arrest.

In a press conference later that day, Bharadwaj, who is also the party spokesperson, said that two new ministers would be appointed so that there is no gap in governance and the people of Delhi do not suffer.

A day later, while comparing the actions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to those of former Congress PM Indira Gandhi and alleging that he had crossed all limits and was threatening democracy, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that Atishi and Bharadwaj will be sworn in as ministers.

On Tuesday, the President gave her nod to the resignations of Sisodia and Jain, and to the appointment of the new ministers.

While there is no confirmation on the distribution of the departments so far, sources said it is likely that Atishi will get education and art and culture, along with others, while Bharadwaj will get the health and public works departments.