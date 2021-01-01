Atishi files complaint against BJP MP

AAP MLA Atishi wrote to the Delhi Police chief S N Shrivastava Thursday alleging that BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and his associates are trying to “intimidate” her and demanded that an FIR be registered against them.

Atishi alleged her family has been “made the target” as she raised her voice against BJP’s “hooliganism”.

In her letter, Atishi also told Shrivastava that she has already met DCP (Southeast) R P Meena and submitted a complaint against Bidhuri and his associates for allegedly “assaulting AAP supporter Jitu Saini and contractor Sudhir Bidhuri” on December 27.

“First, BJP leaders broke CCTV cameras of CM’s residence, followed by vandalising the house of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and the Jal Board Office. In the last few days, it was noticed that Ramesh Bidhuri’s son and nephew were repeatedly harassing AAP supporters. On Thursday, we filed a complaint against Ramesh Bidhuri, his son Himanshu Bidhuri and his nephew Maneesh Bidhuri. We have requested Delhi Police to file an FIR against these people immediately,” Atishi said.

Reacting to the claims, Bidhuri said “Atishi, along with some MLAs, had recently protested outside my house but were not able to gather even 50 people. Now they are playing the victim card because they have been exposed – they have no support from people… all kinds of unsubstantiated allegations are being raised nowadays.”

Delhi Police spokesperson Anil Mittal, on Atishi’s claim that the commissioner was not granting her an appointment, said, “The requests received from the two AAP MLAs (Atishi and Raghav Chadha) concern issues in specific areas in Delhi. They were advised to meet the respective joint commissioners.”

Mittal asserted that the law and order situation in Delhi is “well under control”. “Commissioner of Police is responsible for law and order of the whole of Delhi. He is at present engaged in law and order arrangements for farmers’ agitation and New Year’s Eve. The concerned can seek an appointment with the Joint CP and DCP, who have been directed to look into their grievances,” he said.

On Atishi alleging that she spotted two suspicious cars near her house, DCP Meena said, “We haven’t received any such complaint from her.” A senior police officer said “action was initiated on the complaint she submitted” to DCP Meena.