Atishi drops Marlena from name, party says BJP was giving it a Christian spin

Atishi at a havan during the launch of Aam Aadmi Party’s east Delhi office on Monday. Atishi at a havan during the launch of Aam Aadmi Party’s east Delhi office on Monday.

In the run-up to next year’s general elections, Atishi Marlena, AAP’s east Delhi Lok Sabha probable, has dropped her second name, derived from Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin. Atishi, a member of AAP’s Political Affairs Committee, said the decision was “entirely mine”, and the party did not have any role to play in this. “Marlena is not my surname. My surname is Singh which I never used. The second name was given by my parents. I have decided to use just Atishi for my election campaign,” she said.

However, sources in the party referred to a “whisper campaign” by the BJP to “try and to project Atishi as a foreigner and a Christian” and also “invoke the fact that she was named after two Communist ideologues”. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the party sensed that some elements in the Opposition were trying to mislead the people by branding her as an outsider and possibly a foreigner, but added that the decision was entirely Atishi’s.

“The issue of her unusual second name was in the party’s mind ever since it started considering her as a candidate. Moreover, her foreign education and English-speaking background could have been linked to the surname to project a certain image,” an AAP leader said.

Her Twitter handle has also been changed from @AtishiMarlena to @AtishiAAP. Her profile in the party’s official website has been changed to reflect her decision, and campaign leaflets and posters carry her first name only. “Right after she began her campaign in east Delhi, we started getting feedback that the BJP is trying to mislead people… Our own volunteers posed related queries,” another party functionary said.

Atishi, born to Leftist activist-academics Vijay Singh and Tripta Wahi, was working as Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s advisor until the Home Ministry struck down her appointment in April. A Rhodes scholar, she has been associated with the AAP since its inception. Party sources said her campaign managers realised that explaining the Communist roots behind her unusual second name to the 18 lakh people of east Delhi was going to be an uphill task. “It is not a communal move by any stretch of the imagination. It is actually the opposite. She could have used her caste and religion in politics, which she consciously steered clear of,” said an AAP leader.

When contacted, BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said, “The AAP needs a reason to blame us. It is her personal matter. Why will we oppose a candidate based on religion.”

