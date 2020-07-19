Atishi donates plasma at ILBS

Atishi at the plasma bank. (PTI photo) Atishi at the plasma bank. (PTI photo)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi donated plasma after recovering from Covid-19 on Saturday. She was accompanied by AAP spokesperson Akshay Marathe and a Delhi Assembly fellowship holder, Aniket.

The senior AAP leader went to ILBS, Vasant Kunj, which houses Delhi’s first plasma bank. Plasma therapy has been allowed in several hospitals across the city as a trial treatment for Covid-19. Since then, another such bank has been started at Lok Nayak hospital, and another will soon open in GTB hospital.

Another AAP leader, who is also an advisor with Delhi government, Abhinandita Mathur, also went to the centre for donation but could not because of a high white blood cell count.

After donating plasma, Atishi tweeted: “Donated plasma at the ILBS Plasma Bank today! Would like to urge all recovered Covid patients to come forward and donate their plasma. It is very rare that one gets an opportunity to save someone’s life; and plasma can do just that!”

A battery of tests, including one that measures antibody concentration in blood, is conducted before a person is cleared for donation. Patients who have co-morbid conditions or fall out of the 18-60 years age criteria are not eligible to donate.

