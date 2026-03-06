Atal Garden to come up on 50-acre waste dumping ground along Najafgarh Drain in Capital

“Atal Garden is not just a park. It is a symbol of our pride and commitment to safe Delhi, green Delhi, and responsible governance,” the official said.

The Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department of the Delhi government is planning to convert a 50-acre garbage dumping ground along the Najafgarh drain into a community space. To be called the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial garden, it is part of the government’s efforts towards rejuvenation of the Yamuna.

Besides a 12-feet statue of Vajpayee, the garden will also have walkways, an amphitheatre, basketball and badminton courts, said officials. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 953 lakh and it is likely to be completed by August this year.

A 50-acre area in Nawada Village has been used to dump construction, demolition and municipal solid wastes and obstruction in drains in the area led to mosquito breeding and foul smell.