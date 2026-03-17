Shut Atal Canteens in Delhi reopen, govt assures supply of LPG

Four Atal Canteens that had served no meals after Saturday evening reopened for lunch on Tuesday – hours after a report on the closures appeared in The Indian Express.

The canteens, part of the Delhi government’s flagship social welfare initiative to serve wholesome thali meals to the city’s poor for just Rs 5, were closed after the contractor failed to get LPG for his commercial connection amid the ongoing shortage of cooking gas and the rationing imposed to tide over the crisis.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), the statutory body that is entrusted with running the Atal Canteens, had written to the Delhi government on Monday requesting uninterrupted supply of cooking fuel to the 73 canteens around the city.