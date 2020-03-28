At world mayor meet, Kejriwal spells out Delhi plan

Last year, the Centre had denied Kejriwal the permission to attend the C40 World Mayors Summit in Copenhagen. For the CM to attend conferences and summits abroad, clearance from the Centre is required. (File photo) Last year, the Centre had denied Kejriwal the permission to attend the C40 World Mayors Summit in Copenhagen. For the CM to attend conferences and summits abroad, clearance from the Centre is required. (File photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal discussed the capital’s fight against COVID-19 and the impact of the lockdown on migrant workers with mayors of different cities across the world.

Kejriwal was part of a global meeting organised by the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group to discuss the strategy to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, the Centre had denied Kejriwal the permission to attend the C40 World Mayors Summit in Copenhagen. For the CM to attend conferences and summits abroad, clearance from the Centre is required. Officials had said the Delhi government was told it was not right for Kejriwal to attend the summit as he is not a mayor. Kejriwal later participated in the summit through video conferencing.

Friday’s meeting also saw 45 mayors in participation, including those from Los Angeles, Seoul, Paris, Milan, Istanbul, Rome, Johannesburg, London and Madrid.

As per a statement by the government, Kejriwal spoke about the lockdown as a way to prevent COVID-19’s spread.

He said, “Delhi aggressively pursued the policy of identifying contacts and isolating them by learning from experiences of other countries. As a result, Delhi has 40 COVID-19 positive cases to date, 25 days after the first case was detected. However, we are not complacent. We wish to limit any further local transmission and would like to avoid entering stage 3 of community transmission. So, we have implemented a complete lockdown from March 23. The economic fallout of the lockdown has disproportionately impacted the city’s poor, especially migrant workers from across the country who live in Delhi.”

Kejriwal also spoke of the government’s decision to release widow, differently-abled and senior citizen pensions in advance and paying a sustenance allowance to construction workers.

“Our approach has been that we cannot afford to lose a single life to COVID-19 or starvation. This is a crisis of unprecedented scale and we are committed to learn and collaborate with leaders across the world,” he reportedly said at the meet.

