At World Book Fair in Delhi, a book cut out just for PM Modi

Among the variety of stalls at the New Delhi World Book Fair this year, there are a few which are not only grabbing the attention of book lovers but casual onlookers as well. One such stall by Navrang Printers has become the center of attraction for a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi – carved in his own shape and size. The life-sized book titled ‘Narendra Modi- Ek Sakaratmak Soch’, which may look like an election campaign cut-out of the Prime Minister is actually a compilation of his quotes from the ‘Mann ki Baat’ programmes.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Apurva Shah, the publisher, and author of this book, said, “People get amazed looking at this book. They think that it is a cut-out, but when we tell them it is a book they really appreciate it.”

“The book’s specialty,” Shah says, “is that it has been made keeping in the mind the specifications related to Modi ji. Like Modi ji’s height is 5’7, we have kept the height of the book same. The book has 68 pages, which is also the age of Modi ji. Modi ji’s weight is 77 kg so we have maintained the weight of the frame accordingly.”

The book contains Modi’s quotes and trivia about him written in Hindi and English language. Shah, who hails from Ahmedabad, had first showcased this book at the Ahmedabad Book Fair in November last year. Shah claims the book is first of its kind in India and is even in the process to be acknowledged by the India Book of Records. “We are not a book publishing house. We mostly deal in book printing, binding, and graphics work. It is the first full-fledged book published by us,” Shah says.

The book also has a miniature version, which is available for Rs 250. The life-sized version, Shah claims, has cost him around Rs 90,000.

On why he chose Modi as the subject, Shah says, “There are many people who have written about Modi ji. But I believe in doing things differently. I realised that nobody has documented his speeches and quotes in a book format so far. So I decided to compile his quotes and the people he is inspired from, like Swami Vivekananda and Babasaheb Ambedkar, into a book.”

Shah, who has been in the printing business for 15 years now, confesses that he has a penchant of creating records. “I am a Jain and last year we had promoted Bhagwan Mahavir’s message of non-violence through a booklet which holds a record for the shortest book in India. This time I thought about spreading the message of positivity and I researched for about two months to figure out who could be the best personality for this subject. Then I thought who could be better than our Prime Minister who has a very positive personality.”

Asked if he tried to bring his work to the knowledge of the Prime Minister, Shah said, “I tried reaching out to him but things did not move forward. But that does not bother me as the book is not for Modiji. It is for the people and I want to spread the message in the book to as many people as possible. That is my goal and inspiration for now.”

The book’s craze was evident as people crossing the stall often stopped to click a selfie with the book. However, some people found the price of the book too high. Himanshu Ranjan, a student, said, “This looks really amazing. The detailing and innovation are really appreciable. But Rs 250 is too much for it.”

The World Book Fair Delhi started on January 5 at New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan and will run till January 13. The fair will bring books from different cultures and domains from around the world for the book lovers of the National Capital.