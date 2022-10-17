At VHP event in Manesar, warning to maulvis: ‘Pack your belongings’

Referring to the recent incident at a mosque in Gurgaon’s Bhora Kalan village — where a mob allegedly entered the premises claiming there had been an attempt to expand the structure under the garb of renovations — Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) joint general secretary Surendra Jain Sunday claimed the incident was part of a larger conspiracy of ‘land jihad’ by Muslims and issued a warning to maulvis to “pack their belongings”.

Speaking at a ‘Trishul Deeksha’ programme organised by the VHP in Manesar, where over a 100 people including women and children were in attendance, Jain claimed: “12-13 years ago, only three Muslim families had come to Bhora Kalan and sought permission to offer namaz at a land meant for grazing goats… there was an understanding that no maulvi or anyone from outside would come. But slowly, people from outside started coming… they took away bricks and tried to build a mosque. Koi apke ghar mein ghuskar masjid banaega, aap sweekar karoge?… What happened in Bhora Kalan can happen tomorrow in Gurgaon, Manesar, Haryana and the country. They want to convert the whole nation… I want to congratulate the people of Bhora Kalan, who taught them a lesson.”

“I want to tell those maulvis, pack up your belongings or else the people of Manesar will not leave you… Ye Hindu rashtra tha, hai aur rahega,” he added.

Those who pray at the mosque have maintained it is built on private land and repair work was going on there. The village sarpanch, too, had said that locals had no objection to the mosque and outsiders were involved in the incident. Police had booked 8-10 people in connection with the incident.

Sunday’s programme comes three months after a panchayat organised at a temple in Manesar by members of Bajrang Dal and VHP called for an economic boycott of “Muslim shopkeepers and vendors”.

Jain also targeted the police, saying, “In Mewat, cow slaughter is rampant, but police do not dare to take action. Unko saza dete hein, toh hamare Manesar ke Bajrangi… ghar mein ghus kar maarte hain.”

Jain also called namaz in public places a “show of strength” and added: “Ye namaz nahi fasad hai. Wo namaz nahi padna chahte, aatank failana chaahte hain (They do not want to offer prayers, they want to spread terror).”

Devender Singh, zila mantri from VHP Manesar, who was among the organisers, said, “A pledge was taken to protect Bharat Mata and the country… We will not use weapons in an individual or personal capacity, but if the need arises under some circumstances to protect our nation and motherland and for our religion (dharm raksha) or for the honour of our mothers and sisters, then we can use weapons.”