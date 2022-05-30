At two rallies in Haryana, Kejriwal and Khattar take jibes at each other

In a veiled attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday said a leader is misleading the public with “sit-down policies and freebies”.

Addressing the crowd at Haryana Pragati rally in Gurgaon, he said: “Today is a day of rallies. A leader today conducted a rally in Kurukshetra. The leader I am talking of is misleading the public with sit-down policies and promising freebies. He wants to bring in a ‘sit-down’ policy so people sit idle, and he will give everything free (free mein khilaunga). Delhi is moving towards becoming a bimaru state. He will make Punjab also a bimaru state. Freebies are not good for the interests of society and state.”

“We have made a policy to ensure that every unemployed person gets a job. We have launched the ‘stand-up’ policy, so people get skilled and get employment. You tell me which policy is better,” said Khattar.

“Those making noise will continue to do so about the work they have done in education. The Niti Aayog’s report acknowledges that no other state has made as much progress in education as Haryana. We do not mind the jibes launched against us. Hamara caravan chalta rahega… hum kaam karte rahenge, kutte bhonkte rahenge (we will continue to work, the dogs can keep barking),” he added.

At a rally in Kurukshetra on Sunday afternoon, while stating the work done by the Delhi government to transform government schools, Kejriwal had said, “I have improved Delhi government’s schools. The schools have got 99.7% results this time. Melania Trump (former first lady of the US) came to visit a Delhi government school. Who comes to see Khattar government’s schools?”

Taking a jibe at the Khattar, Kejriwal added, “A mediaperson told me the BJP may remove Khattar as Chief Minister and bring a different face. Why? Is Khattar sahab corrupt? Doesn’t he work? I dare BJP to go to polls in 2024 on Khattar’s name.”

During the rally, Khattar made announcements of earmarking Rs 2,711 crore for various development works in education, infrastructure works, industry and other sectors for Gurgaon.

He added, “Gurgaon is the economic capital of Haryana. In the next six months, a global city spread over 1,008 acres will come up in Gurgaon. A city of this size has not been developed anywhere else.”