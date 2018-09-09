At tree plantation drive, Arvind Kejriwal says e-buses to start rolling out next year

Kejriwal at the plantation drive. The government’s plan is to plant more than 32 lakh trees this year. (Express photo) Kejriwal at the plantation drive. The government’s plan is to plant more than 32 lakh trees this year. (Express photo)

The Delhi government’s plan to induct 1,000 e-buses into its fleet of about 5,600 DTC and cluster buses is expected to be executed by mid-2019, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Saturday, speaking at a mega plantation drive under which 5 lakh trees were planted at 643 locations.

“Our plan for electric buses is ready. I hope delivery of e-buses will start from second quarter of next year,” he said at Garhi Mandu where he also planted a sapling. The plan to get the electric buses was approved by the Delhi cabinet in July.

“Three manufacturers, including one from China, have promised to provide e-buses for the trial run. Their formal consent is expected to be conveyed by mid-September,” he said.

Kejriwal said that while studies show 70% of Delhi’s pollution stems from other cities and countries, it is Delhi’s responsibility to combat pollution as it is also a contributor. “We can feel the dust around us; all of us are responsible for this situation and now the onus is on all of us to resolve this… Delhi itself is responsible for only 30% of air pollution in this city. This, however, cannot be an excuse for us to remain idle and sit quietly,” he said.

The government’s plan is to plant close to 32 lakh trees in Delhi this year. Of these, 15 lakh have already been planted, environment secretary A K Singh said. More than 10,000 saplings were planted in areas under the New Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The civic body plans to use geo-tagging and block chain technology to ensure their proper maintenance. Geo-tagging is meant to create a database of plants by noting their location with coordinates such as latitude and longitude, and photos of each sapling from different angles. The database helps analyse whether the sapling is growing or not.

