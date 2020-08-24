At traders’ meet, CM Kejriwal raises demand to restart Delhi Metro

CM Arvind Kejriwal made the remark during an online interaction with traders on Sunday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested the central government on Sunday to allow Metro services to resume in Delhi on a trial basis, even if Metro services in other cities are not permitted to operate immediately.

“We want to reopen the Delhi Metro. Even if Metro services are not allowed elsewhere under the Centre’s unlock guidelines, Delhi Metro should be allowed to run. We hope the Centre will take a decision on this soon,” Kejriwal said.

He made the remarks during an online interaction with traders. The demand to restart Metro services was also made by several participants at the session, which lasted around 50 minutes.

In response, Anuj Dayal, executive director of DMRC, said, “The DMRC shall be prepared to commence operations whenever directed by the government. All necessary guidelines in place to combat the spread of the Covid-19 shall be implemented, and all efforts shall be made to make travel safe for our valued commuters.”

During the online session with traders, Kejriwal said the state government was exploring the idea of creating portals for the city’s prime markets and industrial hubs.

“Through this portal, Delhi’s wholesale market and industries can put their products and receive orders from the whole world. We can call it ‘Delhi Bazaar’, where people can market their products,” he said.

A government statement later said, quoting the CM: “Delhi government to launch online ‘Delhi Bazaar’ for traders. The whole world will know what goods are manufactured or sold in Delhi.”

Services on the 389-km Metro network across Delhi and NCR had come to a halt on March 22 due to the imposition of lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19. The shutdown has adversely affected the finances of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which announced pay cuts for its employees on August 18.

The DMRC had earlier written to the Centre requesting it to defer the payment of its loan installment for 2020-21.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd