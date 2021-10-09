At top DU colleges, several popular courses still up for grabs in second list

After a first list with cut-offs far higher than any past year, the second list presents some hope to Delhi University aspirants: Admissions to popular courses are open in most colleges, even though the drop in cut-offs have not been too high at prominent colleges.

Two top colleges where the 2nd list presents a very minimal window of opportunity are Hindu College and Miranda House.

Hindu College had soaring cut-offs in the first list with 100% for BA (Honours) Political Science and 99% and higher in 8 other programmes. All science courses have closed for admissions at Hindu College in the second list. Among arts and commerce courses, only BA (Honours) Economics and BCom (Honours) remain open in the college — the former down from 99.75% to 99.25% and the latter from 99.75% to 99%.

In Miranda House, admissions have closed for all science programmes except BSc (Programme) Physical Science with Computer Science which is open at 97.33%. Among arts and commerce courses, BA (Honours) Economics and BA (Honours) History remain open at 99%, BA (Honours) Sociology at 98.5%, and BA (Honours) Bengali at 70%.

Hindu College Principal Anju Srivastava said she was surprised by the “overwhelming response” as all but two of its courses shut in the second list. The college has admitted 2,100 students against 975 seats after the first list.

“We also don’t know why it has happened as we had kept very high cut-offs. We are surprised by the response. It seems word has travelled from one batch to another, and many students seem to prefer to join a college which has all streams of courses, which makes the college more diverse and interactive. We will work out a new system of teaching-learning now that we have admitted so many students,” she said.

Most options continue to remain open for candidates in the most popular courses.

All programmes continue to be open for admissions at Sri Venkateswara College; all except BCom are open at Ramjas College; all except BA (Honours) Philosophy and BA (Honours) Sanskrit are open at Lady Shri Ram; and all except BSc (Honours) Anthropology and BSc (Honours) Computer Science are open at Hansraj College.

After the first list, admissions against unreserved seats in BA (Honours) Political Science closed in only 13 colleges. Among the colleges it continues to be open in are top picks such as Lady Shri Ram College where it has dipped from 99.75% to 99.5%, Kirori Mal College (99.75% to 99.25), Gargi College (98.5% to 98%), Kamala Nehru College (99% to 98.5%) and Sri Venkateswara College (99.75% to 99.25%).

Similarly, only 10 colleges have closed admissions for BA (Honours) Economics in the second list. Top DU colleges like Hindu, Hansraj, Miranda House and LSR, still have the course open for admission. The cut-off for Economics in these four colleges is 99.25%, 99%, 99% and 99.5% respectively. While Hansraj has reduced its cut-off by 0.75 percentage points, Hindu and Miranda House have lowered it by 0.5 percentage points. LSR has kept the cut-off the same as the previous list.

BCom (Honours) admissions have closed in only eight colleges and it continues to be available at Shri Ram College of Commerce where it has gone down from 100% to 99.12%, Ramjas College (99.25% to 99%), LSR College (99.75% to 99.5%), Kirori Mal College (99.75% to 98.75%), Hindu College (99.75% to 99%).

Apart from popular North Campus colleges, some off-campus colleges with lower cut-offs also saw high enrollments in the first list and have closed admissions to several programmes in the second list. Bharati College, for example, has closed admissions to many courses such as English, History, Political Science and Psychology. Dyal Singh College has also closed admissions to Economics, English, Geography and History.

Among the science colleges, Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences has closed seven of its 11 courses.