At Tikri, many bring children to the protest

Hailing from Churu district in Rajasthan, Bhanwari Lotasra (28), a mother of two, celebrated her younger daughter’s fourth birthday with a cake on Wednesday at the Tikri border, where she has been camping with other protesters agitating against the farm laws for the past 26 days.

Lotasra, who is currently pursuing LLB from a local college in Churu, comes from a family of farmers though her husband is a government employee. She, along with her two children — aged 9 and 4 — is at Tikri while her 55-year-old father-in-law, a farmer, is protesting at the Shahjahanpur border.

“I am the daughter of a farmer, and these farm laws will kill the livelihood of farmers. If they bring in contract farming, what will our children do in their future?” she said, as she cradled her daughter, who had earlier cut a birthday cake bought by fellow protesters.

Like her, many women have been camping at the protest for days with their children.

A government employee from Punjab’s Barnala district, Sandeep (31), who was with her 9-year-old son Gurkeet Singh, and her husband, who runs a local store there, have been alternating their visits to the Tikri protest site.

At Tikri for the past five days, she said, “My son completed his exams, which are happening in the online mode, here… My husband was here at Tikri for around 15 days before returning. Now I am here. We are alternating.”

Rajneet Kaur (31), also from Barnala, is with her 12-year-old daughter Parneet Kaur at Tikri for the past five days. Separated from her husband, Kaur, who lives with her mother, is a farm labourer. Her daughter, who is in Class 7, said, “I sometimes get my books and study in the trolley.”

Raghubir Singh (53) arrived on Wednesday with nine other family members, including his three young nieces and a nephew, in a small truck, for a four-day stay at the protest.

His nephew, Taranjeet Singh (13), who is in Class 8, said, “Right now we have holidays till mid-January, maybe February, so I am not studying anything currently.”