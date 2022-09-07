scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

At this rate, it’ll take over 100 years to upgrade all 10 lakh schools: Arvind Kejriwal on PM-SHRI Yojana

Arvind Kejriwal also said citizens of the country can’t wait for 100 years and urged Modi to make a plan to upgrade all government schools.

Kejriwal has also sent a letter to the prime minister criticising his PM-SHRI announcement and said there are more than 10 lakh schools in the country and all of them need to be ‘upgraded’. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to modernise 14,500 government schools in India under the PM-SHRI programme and said it will take ‘more than 100 years’ at this rate to revamp them.

On Monday, Modi said in a tweet that 14,500 schools across the country will be developed and upgraded under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. The prime minister had also said under PM-SHRI, schools will be equipped with modern infrastructure, the latest technology, smart classrooms, upgraded sports facilities, and more.

Kejriwal has also sent a letter to the prime minister criticising his PM-SHRI announcement and said there are more than 10 lakh schools in the country and all of them need to be ‘upgraded’. He posted Tuesday’s letter on Twitter Wednesday.

“I have come to know from the media that the central government has plans to upgrade 14,500 schools across the country. This is a very good thing… (However) the condition of government schools across the country is very bad. There is a need to upgrade and modernise them,” said Kejriwal in his letter.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...Premium
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...

“The condition of more than 80% of government schools is worse than any junkyard…You have planned to fix only 14,500 government schools. There are more than 10 lakh government schools across the country. In this way, it will take more than a hundred years to fix all the government schools. So, will we be left behind other countries for the next 100 years as well?” he asked.

The Delhi chief minister pointed out there are more than 27 crore children who go to school across the country and out of them, 18 crore attend government schools.

More from Delhi

He also said citizens of the country can’t wait for 100 years and urged Modi to make a plan to upgrade all government schools. “I request you that instead of 14,500 schools, a plan should be made to make all 10 lakh government schools ‘modern’. In this, all the state governments should be roped in and the plan should be implemented in the next five years.”

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 12:18:54 pm
Next Story

Anushka Sharma shares new still from Jhulan Goswani biopic Chakda Xpress: ‘A story that needs to be told’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies; govt calls for day of state mourning

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies; govt calls for day of state mourning

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

As Soren issue hangs, a look at 'office of profit'
Reading the Pulse

As Soren issue hangs, a look at 'office of profit'

Explained | India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Explained | India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'
Mir Ranjan Negi on Arshdeep

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Understanding the many faces of mental health and suicide in India

Understanding the many faces of mental health and suicide in India

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement