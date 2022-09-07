At this rate, it’ll take over 100 years to upgrade all 10 lakh schools: Arvind Kejriwal on PM-SHRI Yojana

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to modernise 14,500 government schools in India under the PM-SHRI programme and said it will take ‘more than 100 years’ at this rate to revamp them.

On Monday, Modi said in a tweet that 14,500 schools across the country will be developed and upgraded under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. The prime minister had also said under PM-SHRI, schools will be equipped with modern infrastructure, the latest technology, smart classrooms, upgraded sports facilities, and more.

Kejriwal has also sent a letter to the prime minister criticising his PM-SHRI announcement and said there are more than 10 lakh schools in the country and all of them need to be ‘upgraded’. He posted Tuesday’s letter on Twitter Wednesday.

“I have come to know from the media that the central government has plans to upgrade 14,500 schools across the country. This is a very good thing… (However) the condition of government schools across the country is very bad. There is a need to upgrade and modernise them,” said Kejriwal in his letter.

“The condition of more than 80% of government schools is worse than any junkyard…You have planned to fix only 14,500 government schools. There are more than 10 lakh government schools across the country. In this way, it will take more than a hundred years to fix all the government schools. So, will we be left behind other countries for the next 100 years as well?” he asked.

The Delhi chief minister pointed out there are more than 27 crore children who go to school across the country and out of them, 18 crore attend government schools.

He also said citizens of the country can’t wait for 100 years and urged Modi to make a plan to upgrade all government schools. “I request you that instead of 14,500 schools, a plan should be made to make all 10 lakh government schools ‘modern’. In this, all the state governments should be roped in and the plan should be implemented in the next five years.”