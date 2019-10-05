Delhi: At this Najafgarh village, it’s hard to pull the plug on electricity theft

The farmer’s hand gripped a piece of paper, his wife stared blankly at the entrance of the electricity court in Dwarka. The moment court staff shouted Amit’s name, he jumped from his seat, revealing a BSES notice in his hand that accused him of power theft, and entered the court.

Advertising

“You are accused of electricity theft. Do you want to fight this case or pay the bill?” Additional Sessions Judge (Electricity) Mukesh Kumar asked. Both husband and wife folded their hands and said: “We will pay the fine. We just want a meter to be installed.”

According to power sector sources, in the last one year, around 5,000 cases of electricity theft were filed in special courts in Delhi. Of these, Najafgarh district, where Amit hails from, accounts for 2,000. Village Dichaon Kalan has the maximum cases of power theft in Najafgarh, with 85.59% of power supplied by the discom allegedly stolen.

A visit to Dichaon Kalan village and the Dwarka special court, under whose jurisdiction it falls, revealed why officials find it hard to tackle the menace.

Advertising

Farmers in Dichaon Kalan who have faced trial over the past two years claimed they had no option but to steal electricity. Reasons range from fixed electricity charges to operate tubewells to ignorance about how to apply for an electric meter.

Many farmers here cultivate cauliflower, a water intensive crop that requires tubewells for irrigation. They say they have to pay a fixed electricity price for tubewells every month, though they are not operational for six months when farming slows down.

Satpal, a 27-year-old farmer, said his tubewell had not been working for two days. He has a green electric wire criss-crossing his cauliflower fields, circling around trees and snaking its way to the BSES electric pole on the main street. “They cut electricity for three-four days. I have sown half a kilogram of seeds but when I had to sow the rest, they cut the power because this is a katchi (unauthorised) colony. I am unable to get an electric meter so I have no option but to steal power,” Satpal claimed.

Subhash, owner of five acres of cauliflower fields, said it costs at least Rs 500 in power charges to water an acre of land once. “I would have to pay Rs 8,000-10,000 per month to water the fields. A farmer will run into losses,” he said.

Ram, a farmer who faces Rs 70,000 in fines, said he has to pay a fixed charge of Rs 125 per kilowatt to operate his tubewell. “I have to pay a fixed charge of Rs 1,000 to operate tubewells, which are not used for six months. So farmers steal electricity rather than pay for a prepaid meter.”

Local MCD councillor Neelam Krishan Pehlwan told The Indian Express, “BSES should shut down factories that steal power and not poor farmers who want to make ends meet.”

At the Dwarka special court, over 30 people had been summoned in connection with power theft cases for the day. Over half did not turn up. Of the 10-odd people who did, eight were farmers from Najafgarh . Every day, 15 fresh cases are registered in the Dwarka special court.

A counsel for the discom told The Indian Express, “Most of the cases that are contested are stuck in evidence stage. Many people end up absconding and warrants are issued. People usually end up agreeing to pay the fines as they cannot afford a lawyer, but those with large fines running into several lakhs have no other option.”

A BSES spokesperson said that in over 22 special Lok Adalats organised in association with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), over 37,000 cases were resolved on the spot.

A discom official said they are taking steps to curb power theft. “We are routinely educating residents on power-theft, safety and energy conservation. In high loss areas, we regularly hold camps where residents can apply for new connections… Further, we also undertake welfare initiatives like medical and eye camps. These have started to bear fruit and more and more people are coming forward to take electricity connections,” said the official.