Delhi: At the Secretariat, protesting BJP leaders want food, TV and shower

On Thursday, the BJP leaders protesting outside the Chief Minister’s office at the Delhi Secretariat had a list of demands: beds, television, a washroom with a shower, food and water. While all their demands were not met, the ‘indefinite protest’ entered its second day, with them promising to continue until the “Kejriwal government’s lies are exposed”.

The party also created a flutter by suspending a large banner from the roof of the Secretariat bearing the message: “Delhi Secretariat, there’s no strike here, people of Delhi are on duty, the Chief Minister of Delhi is on leave.”

Meanwhile, CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “The BJP has taken over the Delhi Secretariat. Absolutely shocking. How was it allowed? Who allowed this to happen? Where was police, security, bureaucracy?”

A complaint was lodged with Home Secretary Manoj Parida over the issue. Parida is learnt to have responded, saying the leaders did so “without the knowledge and authorisation” of the officials. The banner was later removed.

During the day, the leaders — MP Parvesh Verma, MLAs Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Vijender Gupta, Jagdish Pradhan, and AAP-rebel leader Kapil Mishra — went from office to office, meeting different officers, including chief secretary Anshu Prakash, Parida and finance secretary Renu Sharma. “These are lies that are being spun by the AAP government to hide their own failures. Every officer is working, we went and checked,” said Verma.

“Not all demands were accommodated. The government said they would be given only water. We can’t provide beds or showers or a TV,” said an official.

Now, officers said, the BJP leaders have found an old TV from the General Administration Department, while they’re getting food from home.

