At the deep end for years, Naini Lake moves towards revival

The Naini Lake in Model Town, which has been at the centre of a tussle between different arms of the government as well as two groups of residents, took a small step towards revival as Union Minister and area MP Harsh Vardhan introduced a ‘floating ecosystem’ in the dying lake Sunday.

It was in 2015 that the revival of the lake was first put on the table. Despite several efforts by residents and a National Green Tribunal committee giving recommendations, work has been at a standstill for a long time.

The Lake Area Residents Association (LARA) had reached out to Vardhan to clean the lake and restart boating after it was stopped due to disagreements between the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi government’s tourism department.

Noted ecologist C R Babu had also formulated a revival plan for the lake, for which the first suggested step was desilting.

A statement issued by Vardhan’s office said residents were wary of the move.

“But they were quite apprehensive about desilting the lake — which was suggested by Babu as a starting point — as they felt it would increase seepage of water in their houses,” the statement from the minister’s office said.

The floating ecosystem, mounted on a thick sheet of thermocol, was designed by scientists at the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI).

Some residents, however, questioned the decision to reject Babu’s as well as the NGT committee’s recommendations.

“This is hogwash. They are putting thermocol, a pollutant, in the water. What they are doing right now is just cosmetic work. It will not help clean the lake,” said Juhi Chaudhary, a resident.

Among the primary demands of LARA is to restart boating at the lake, which members say will bring more people to the lake and thus ensure a closer eye on cleanliness.