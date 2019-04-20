At Talkatora stadium, PM Modi appeals to businessmen, but silence on sealing stings some

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said that if his party comes to power at the Centre, he will form a Vyapari Kalyan Board to act as a facilitator between the government and businessmen.

“On May 23, 2019, once again the Modi government is going to be formed and after its formation, there will be direct dialogue between government and traders,” he said, while addressing a packed house of traders at Talkatora stadium in the capital.

Modi said that whenever there was any scam during the Congress rule, allegations were levelled against traders. “The hoarders of the Congress took the benefit of rising prices and the traders were defamed,” he said.

He said that with Goods and Services Tax (GST) and E-way bill, trade has become easy and transparency has also increased. “This is the reason why the number of traders registered under GST has doubled and the revenue of the country has also increased,” he said.

The event saw traders from different parts of the capital, including several from Mayapuri. The Prime Minister, however, did not touch on the contentious sealing issue, which left several traders “disappointed”.

Traders as well as a section of BJP leadership were expecting that Modi would speak on the issue of sealing, which has affected thousands of people in the capital since it started with Defence Colony in December 2017. The sealing has been taking place on orders of the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee.

Modi said that traders don’t have to wait for the next budget anymore as the GST council has the power to revise the slab every two months.

Giving his “report card” for past five years, he said, “Every day, 70,000 gas connections are given to our sisters and mothers under Ujjwala and electric connections are given to 50,000 houses.” “Accounts of about 2 lakh people are being opened every day under Jan Dhan Yojana. Mudra loan is being given to 1 lakh people every day. Just like you, I am also calculating the development of our country every day,” he said.