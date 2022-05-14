At Sweden Summit, Atishi speaks of Delhi’s ‘equity and inclusion’

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi addressed the ICLEI World Congress 2022 at Sweden’s Malmo Summit on Friday and highlighted Delhi’s Model of Governance.

“Delhi has shown in the last seven years that a city of 30 million residents can strive towards equity, inclusion and sustainability while showing resounding economic growth. With its efficient budget management policies and fiscal prudence, the government succeeded in increasing subsidies as well as expenditure on education and healthcare consistently,” she said.

The total budget of Delhi has increased from Rs300 billion in 2015 to Rs 750 billion in 2022, she added.