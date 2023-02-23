At South Delhi home, retired MCD engineer killed by 2 men

A 75-year-old retired engineer with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was killed, allegedly by two men who broke into his house late at night, smashed his head, and robbed his belongings, in South Delhi’s Freedom Fighter Enclave.

Police identified the victim as Satish Kumar Bhardwaj. He lived alone in his three-storey house and is survived by his two sons and a daughter. One of his sons is a Brigadier in the Army and is posted in Madhya Pradesh. The other son works for an IT company in the US.

Meenu Choudhary, Joint Commissioner (Southern Range), said, “We have arrested two men on the basis of CCTV footage. The accused, Ravi Kumar and Dharmender, are brothers and were hired by Bharadwaj for painting work. We have recovered a hammer, cutters, pliers and robbed valuables from their possession. We found that the brothers conspired to commit the robbery when they found that Satish was living alone.”

Police said Bhardwaj was found lying in a pool of blood with injuries on his head. The accused entered the house late at night, by breaking the lock of the rear door. They then attacked Satish with a heavy object.

On Wednesday, around 7- 7.30 am, his domestic help Mithilesh Kumar came to the house along with his nephew, but the men found the front door locked and Satish’s phone switched off. They then called the security guard and took ladders to climb on top of the building and enter through the roof.

Mithilesh, who has been working for Satish for nearly 30 years, said, “We got scared as Satish wasn’t responding. When we went upstairs, we saw the back door was broken. We immediately called the police. Meanwhile, my nephew Anand tried looking inside, through a glass window, and saw Satish lying dead. His body was wrapped in a blanket. The house was completely ransacked.”

Chandan Chowdhary, DCP (South), said, “We received a call around 8.15 am from neighbours who told us about the incident. The staff was sent and the victim was found lying in a pool of blood with a head injury. Prima facie… the accused committed robbery and killed the man.”

Advertisement

Lajwanti, who also worked at Satish’s house, said: “I have been working here since 2012. I met him last night. He was happy as he was planning a trip with his friends. Mithilesh and I left the home around 7 or 8 pm. Satish ji was very social and active. He would go for walks and ride his scooter to fetch groceries.”

His family said there were tenants on the upper floors who left a month back. Neighbours in the Freedom Fighter Enclave said that they didn’t hear any noise or commotion.

His daughter, Yamini Sharma, said, “My father was a retired official from the MCD. He was a kind and religious man. We have a small temple in the house and everyone would come to meet papa. My husband met him on Tuesday morning. My father was very excited about his trip with his friends. They all planned to go from Gaya to Kashi-Vishwanath and other religious places.”

Advertisement

The family said Satish had recently called workers for renovation work and whitewashing of the first floor.

“I think he called the workers last week and they left after finishing their work 3-5 days ago. There was no other person who entered. We don’t know if papa was registered under the senior citizens scheme but I don’t remember any police personnel coming to visit him. There was hardly any patrolling done here,” claimed Yamini, who lives in Vaishali.