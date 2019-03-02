At sergeant’s funeral, wife recalls: He told me situation tight, but I shouldn’t worry

Two days after Sergeant Vikrant Sehrawat died in the MI-17 helicopter crash near Kashmir’s Budgam district, his last rites were conducted in Jhajjar on Friday morning. The Haryana government has announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for his family and a government job for a dependent.

“The sacrifice of Sergeant Vikrant Sehrawat, who was martyred while protecting the country, will always be remembered. It is our duty to look after families of martyrs,” said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while making the announcement. Khattar was present during the last rites in Jhajjar’s Bhadani village.

Born on November 19, 1983, Sergeant Sehrawat was the second of his parents’ four children — he has one older sister, and a younger brother and sister. He joined the IAF in 2005 and is survived by his wife, Suman, and two children — four-year-old Kavya and one-year-old Vardaan.

“I spoke to him on Tuesday night. We had been concerned about him ever since the Pulwama attack. He told me the situation was very tight, but asked me not to worry,” said Suman.

“I was trying his number all through Wednesday but could not get through. It was only in the evening that his Wing Commander called us and told us he was in the helicopter that crashed,” she said.

Sehrawat’s 64-year-old father Krishan Kumar said, “There is a lot of sorrow about my son’s death, especially since his children are so young. Our family can provide for and look after them, but how do I bring back a father for them?”

“But we are very proud of Vikrant. He sacrificed his life for the country, and the country stands behind him even now,” he said.

Sehrawat was among six IAF personnel who died when their helicopter crashed near Budgam, around 10.10 am on Wednesday, while on a “routine mission”.

A civilian was also killed in the incident. His remains reached Jhajjar’s Civil Hospital late Thursday evening, and were brought to Bhadani on Friday morning.

“Any proposal passed by the Bhadani Gram Panchayat in his memory will be completed immediately,” said Haryana Agriculture Minister Omprakash Dhankar, who was also present at the occasion.