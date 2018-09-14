At Seoul, CM Kejriwal lauds Delhi’s waste management systems

Kejriwal addressing the conference in Seoul. (Twitter) Kejriwal addressing the conference in Seoul. (Twitter)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is on a visit to South Korea, believes the BJP-ruled civic bodies in the national capital can take lessons from Seoul on solid waste management to help Delhi tide over its mounting garbage crisis.

Addressing a conference on the theme “Urban Regeneration”, Kejriwal listed regeneration of water streams, traffic, air pollution and managing unplanned urban sprawls as areas where the two cities can cooperate.

“Delhi also faces a serious solid waste management challenge. I will be happy to suggest the Delhi’s civic bodies to learn the Seoul model of solid waste disposal and management ,” he said.

The CM, who saw first-hand the Cheonggyecheon Restoration Project, under which a dying rivulet was revived in Seoul, said he looks forward to “close cooperation” with Seoul on developing such kind of streams in the national capital. Streams in Delhi that have turned into dirty canals include Barapullah and the Najafgarh drain.

