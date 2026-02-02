At Rs 2,200 crore, NCRTC allocation dips by 25% in Union Budget 2026-27

Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman poses with her team for a photo op before leaving to present the Budget in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

With work on the entire Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor nearly complete, the budgetary allocation to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the nodal agency for implementing the multi-modal transport system for the NCR, has been reduced by around 25% — from Rs 2,918 crore in 2025-26 to Rs 2,200 crore.

In the Union Budget presented on Sunday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Rs 1,324 crore were allocated under revenue expenditure and Rs 876 crore for capital expenditure on the project.

“These allocations would give the push for work to start on new corridors as and when they get sanctioned,” an official from NCRTC said.