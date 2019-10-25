At RK Puram unauthorised colony tagged affluent, residents say houses just 100 sq yards

A motor-mechanic spreading out car parts in front of his apartment, an elderly man resting on a charpoy — the narrow lanes of Anant Ram Dairy resemble those in other neighbourhoods of Delhi. Located in the heart of R K Puram, this neighbourhood though is one of the 69 unauthorised colonies categorised as “affluent” colonies.

Advertising

On Wednesday, the central government cleared a proposal to regularise 1,728 unauthorised colonies in the city. These do not include the 69 “affluent” colonies — with Sainik Farms in South Delhi, Mahendru Enclave in North West Delhi and Anant Ram Dairy being the three that Union Minister Hardeep Puri spoke about.

Residents of Anant Ram Dairy, meanwhile, insist that their neighbourhood is nothing like the other two. “There is no property in the neighbourhood which is larger than 200 square yards. Most are around 30 square yards… others are 50 and 100 square yards. How is this a wealthy or affluent colony? We are trying to get a date to meet the Housing Minister to present our case, and to ask that a team be sent to conduct an enquiry into why this colony has been included in the list,” said Ashok Phalwan, president of the residents’ association.

The neighbourhood, in existence since 1952, occupies 16 acres nestled in the midst of government housing complexes in RK Puram. Unlike many unauthorised colonies, all basic amenities are in place here — permanent water and electricity connections, pucca roads, functioning sewage and drainage system and streetlights. But residents claim that the “unauthorised” tag continues to pose a problem for them.

Advertising

“We’re paying house tax to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and development charge for the facilities. But because we’re not recognised as legitimate, we cannot develop the area or even carry out repairs properly,” said Anil Lal, a resident who works in household interiors.

While residents claimed they do not know why the neighbourhood has been counted amongst the affluent colonies, they weighed in on the possible reasons. The neighbourhood has housed former ministers P R Kumaramangalam and Dinesh Singh.

“Why should the 250 other families living here suffer because two prominent people lived here? Another reason might be that it is the only unauthorised colony in the posh NDMC area. But it has grown over time from the hutments which housed dairy farmers,” said advocate and resident Ashok Singh.