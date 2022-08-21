scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

At residences and offices of those named in CBI FIR, locked doors and absent owners

A day after the CBI named 15 people, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, business owners as well as senior bureaucrats, in its FIR filed in connection with the now scrapped Delhi excise policy.

CBI officers at Manish Sisodia's residence. (PTI)

A day after the CBI named 15 people, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, business owners as well as senior bureaucrats, in its FIR filed in connection with the now scrapped Delhi excise policy, The Indian Express visited offices and residences whose addresses were mentioned by the investigating agency.

M/S Buddy Retail Private Limited, Gurgaon

M/S Buddy Retail Private Limited, Gurgaon

The person at this address spoke via intercom outside Tower 15 in the society. He refused to divulge his name. Asked if he is associated with Buddy Retail Private Limited, he declined and hung up. On a second call through the intercom, when asked for a comment regarding the address being mentioned in FIR and about the CBI enquiry, he said, “I don’t want to comment.” A security guard outside tower 15 said, “Kal kuch CBI officers aaye the.” As per the FIR, one Amit Arora, director of the firm, has been named as a “close associate” of Sisodia.

Sunny Marwah, authorised signatory, Mahadev Liquors, Kalkaji

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to In...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to In...
Meet Negha S and Alina Khan, two trans actors, from India and Pakistan, w...Premium
Meet Negha S and Alina Khan, two trans actors, from India and Pakistan, w...
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
Sunny Marwah, authorised signatory, Mahadev Liquors, Kalkaji

The bell was answered by an individual who said from the first floor that Marwah had not been living there for two years. On being asked who lived there, he said that he did, but refused to provide more information. The 4-storey building was named Marwah’s. A neighbour also said that Sunny Marwah does not live there anymore. The FIR states Marwah “is in close contact with accused public servants”.

Sameer Mahendru, Managing Director, Indospirit Group, Jor Bagh

Sameer Mahendru, Managing Director, Indospirit Group, Jor Bagh

Security guards sitting outside the bungalow said Mahendru was not at home Saturday. The CBI had visited the home Friday, the guards said. Mahendru was at the house on Friday evening, but had left and had not yet returned, they said, adding that the businessman comes and goes often. The FIR states Mahendru was “actively involved in irregularities in framing and implementation of excise policy”.

Amandeep Dhal, Director, M/s Brindco Sale Pvt Ltd, Kalindi Colony

Amandeep Dhal, Director, M/s Brindco Sale Pvt Ltd, Kalindi Colony

Dhal and his family were not present at home. A security guard said they had gone out in the morning to the office. The Indian Express visited Brindco’s Delhi office address listed on its website — in Okhla Phase 2 — where a guard said it had not been in use for some time. The FIR states that Dhal was “actively involved in irregularities in framing and implementation of excise policy”.

Arjun Pandey, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

Arjun Pandey
DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

At the above address, the house had a name plate that read ‘Pandeys’. Asked to speak to Arjun Pandey, a domestic help informed that this was his mother’s house and he stayed in an adjacent house. At the adjacent house, another domestic help said, “He is asleep and not available.” She said she was unaware of any enquiry by the CBI. Arjun too has been named as a “close associate” of Sisodia.

Dinesh Arora, Gujranwala Town, Phase 1

Advertisement
Dinesh Arora, Gujranwala Town, Phase 1

Dinesh Arora and members of his family were not present at home. A domestic help said he had gone to consult a lawyer. Dinesh too has been named as a “close associate” of Sisodia.

Amit Arora, Director, Buddy Retail Pvt Ltd, Defence Colony

Amit Arora, Director, Buddy Retail Pvt Ltd
Defence Colony

The guard outside the four-storey building said nobody was at home on the third floor Saturday afternoon, and that a cook had arrived and left. He refused to say anything further and asked to contact the residents on the third floor directly over the phone.

Mahadev Liquors, Okhla Industrial Area Phase-I

More from Delhi
Amit Arora, Director, Buddy Retail Pvt Ltd
Defence Colony

The security guard outside said a printing press was running on the ground floor, and that the other companies in the building were closed. The doors and windows on the balconies of the first and second floors were shut. Boards outside had the names of several firms, including a beverages company and a distillery. A kiosk owner nearby said the building housed four-five companies earlier, but some of them have been closed since the Covid-19 lockdown.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-08-2022 at 02:04:25 am
Next Story

JP Nadda talks ‘double-engine sarkar’, slams Opp bid to ‘divide’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’

2

'Boycott Liger' trends after Vijay Deverakonda supports Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

3

Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

4

Variety predicts Oscar nomination for SS Rajamouli's RRR, Anil Kapoor calls it a 'proud moment'

5

Caste, clout, calculus: The wheels within wheels in BJP minister Sreeramulu's praise for rival Siddaramaiah

Featured Stories

CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Central agencies aren't fighting corruption....
CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Central agencies aren't fighting corruption....
CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Modi government has no tolerance for corruption
CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Modi government has no tolerance for corruption
The case against buying Casemiro: Why the midfielder isn’t an answer to M...
The case against buying Casemiro: Why the midfielder isn’t an answer to M...
Explained: What are flash floods and why they may increase in the next fe...
Explained: What are flash floods and why they may increase in the next fe...
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
HashtagPolitics | His IT role to Vajpayee to his press meets, Cong rememb...
HashtagPolitics | His IT role to Vajpayee to his press meets, Cong rememb...
Central agencies aren't fighting corruption. They are intimidating oppn
Opinion

Central agencies aren't fighting corruption. They are intimidating oppn

CBI Raids on Sisodia: Modi govt has no tolerance for corruption
Opinion

CBI Raids on Sisodia: Modi govt has no tolerance for corruption

Rajasthan BJP leader caught on tape admitting ‘lynching’

Rajasthan BJP leader caught on tape admitting ‘lynching’

Mizoram CM tenders apology after daughter ‘hits' dermatologist

Mizoram CM tenders apology after daughter ‘hits' dermatologist

Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?

Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?

Sonam Kapoor has a baby — a short history of Bollywood’s leading ladies and maternity
Explained

Sonam Kapoor has a baby — a short history of Bollywood’s leading ladies and maternity

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India
Experts Explain

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India

Premium
Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement