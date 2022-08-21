At residences and offices of those named in CBI FIR, locked doors and absent owners

A day after the CBI named 15 people, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, business owners as well as senior bureaucrats, in its FIR filed in connection with the now scrapped Delhi excise policy, The Indian Express visited offices and residences whose addresses were mentioned by the investigating agency.

M/S Buddy Retail Private Limited, Gurgaon

M/S Buddy Retail Private Limited, Gurgaon M/S Buddy Retail Private Limited, Gurgaon

The person at this address spoke via intercom outside Tower 15 in the society. He refused to divulge his name. Asked if he is associated with Buddy Retail Private Limited, he declined and hung up. On a second call through the intercom, when asked for a comment regarding the address being mentioned in FIR and about the CBI enquiry, he said, “I don’t want to comment.” A security guard outside tower 15 said, “Kal kuch CBI officers aaye the.” As per the FIR, one Amit Arora, director of the firm, has been named as a “close associate” of Sisodia.

Sunny Marwah, authorised signatory, Mahadev Liquors, Kalkaji

Sunny Marwah, authorised signatory, Mahadev Liquors, Kalkaji Sunny Marwah, authorised signatory, Mahadev Liquors, Kalkaji

The bell was answered by an individual who said from the first floor that Marwah had not been living there for two years. On being asked who lived there, he said that he did, but refused to provide more information. The 4-storey building was named Marwah’s. A neighbour also said that Sunny Marwah does not live there anymore. The FIR states Marwah “is in close contact with accused public servants”.

Sameer Mahendru, Managing Director, Indospirit Group, Jor Bagh

Sameer Mahendru, Managing Director, Indospirit Group, Jor Bagh Sameer Mahendru, Managing Director, Indospirit Group, Jor Bagh

Security guards sitting outside the bungalow said Mahendru was not at home Saturday. The CBI had visited the home Friday, the guards said. Mahendru was at the house on Friday evening, but had left and had not yet returned, they said, adding that the businessman comes and goes often. The FIR states Mahendru was “actively involved in irregularities in framing and implementation of excise policy”.

Amandeep Dhal, Director, M/s Brindco Sale Pvt Ltd, Kalindi Colony

Amandeep Dhal, Director, M/s Brindco Sale Pvt Ltd, Kalindi Colony Amandeep Dhal, Director, M/s Brindco Sale Pvt Ltd, Kalindi Colony

Dhal and his family were not present at home. A security guard said they had gone out in the morning to the office. The Indian Express visited Brindco’s Delhi office address listed on its website — in Okhla Phase 2 — where a guard said it had not been in use for some time. The FIR states that Dhal was “actively involved in irregularities in framing and implementation of excise policy”.

Arjun Pandey, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

Arjun Pandey

DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon Arjun PandeyDLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

At the above address, the house had a name plate that read ‘Pandeys’. Asked to speak to Arjun Pandey, a domestic help informed that this was his mother’s house and he stayed in an adjacent house. At the adjacent house, another domestic help said, “He is asleep and not available.” She said she was unaware of any enquiry by the CBI. Arjun too has been named as a “close associate” of Sisodia.

Dinesh Arora, Gujranwala Town, Phase 1

Advertisement

Dinesh Arora, Gujranwala Town, Phase 1 Dinesh Arora, Gujranwala Town, Phase 1

Dinesh Arora and members of his family were not present at home. A domestic help said he had gone to consult a lawyer. Dinesh too has been named as a “close associate” of Sisodia.

Amit Arora, Director, Buddy Retail Pvt Ltd, Defence Colony

Amit Arora, Director, Buddy Retail Pvt Ltd

Defence Colony Amit Arora, Director, Buddy Retail Pvt LtdDefence Colony

The guard outside the four-storey building said nobody was at home on the third floor Saturday afternoon, and that a cook had arrived and left. He refused to say anything further and asked to contact the residents on the third floor directly over the phone.

Mahadev Liquors, Okhla Industrial Area Phase-I

Amit Arora, Director, Buddy Retail Pvt Ltd

Defence Colony Amit Arora, Director, Buddy Retail Pvt LtdDefence Colony

The security guard outside said a printing press was running on the ground floor, and that the other companies in the building were closed. The doors and windows on the balconies of the first and second floors were shut. Boards outside had the names of several firms, including a beverages company and a distillery. A kiosk owner nearby said the building housed four-five companies earlier, but some of them have been closed since the Covid-19 lockdown.