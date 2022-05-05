At Raja ki Mandi station, Railways, Hindu groups face off over temple on platform

A wall with windows juts out into Platform No. 1 at Agra’s Raja Ki Mandi Railway Station, creating a narrow pocket near the curb. The portion belongs to the Chamunda Devi Temple, and has now become a flashpoint between right-wing groups and railway authorities.

On April 12, the temple received a notice from the Indian Railways, stating that its “premises is situated on encroached land” and that it must be given back to the authorities. Soon, right-wing groups, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Rashtriya Hindu Parishad, among others, began protests against the move, calling it an “attack on Hindu faith”.

While local residents and temple staff claim the temple is nearly 300 years old and that it existed even before the railway station came up in the early 1900s, Railway officials say they will approach the Revenue Department of the state government to establish that the land belongs to them.

Last week, DRM Anand Swaroop told the media in Agra, “Railways will consider closing down Raja Ki Mandi railway station for passengers if there is any hurdle in removing the unauthorised religious structure.”

The battlelines have been drawn.

“This is a matter of faith for thousands of people. There is no denying that some structures were built later, but this is all part of the temple. The authorities are inviting trouble if they continue to treat this as encroachment,” said Mahant Birendra Anand, who manages the temple.

While the temple building is spread across 600 square metres, a 72 sqm portion of it juts into the platform and is in violation of Railway norms regarding safe boarding and deboarding of passengers, said officials.

Following the notice, right-wing groups held a prayer ceremony, reciting Hanuman Chalisa and performing havan at the platform to contest the decision.

On the wall jutting into the platform, the Rashtriya Hindu Parishad has put up a message, which roughly translates to, “If anyone from the Railways touches the temple, there will be serious consequences…. We are ready to go to jail or get shot at for this.” There is a police station less than 20 metres away.

One of the memorandums submitted by the VHP to the Railways is that the temple was shifted from a central area of the city to Raja Ki Mandi in 1910. While making a case for getting the land back, Railway officials contend that since the temple was not originally at the railway station, it can be shifted again to ensure safety norms.

Over the next weeks, discussions for a resolution are also slated between the Railways and protesting members.

“This is a safety concern more than anything else. There are norms laid out for passenger safety which must be followed. The land belongs to us and we have all the resources and manpower to see that the order is carried out. We are also ready to assist, to the best of our capacity, in helping to shift the temple. Our expectation is that religious parties will cooperate with us and set an example by handing over the place,” said DRM Swarup.

With an underground metro station also being constructed in the area, Raja Ki Mandi is set to become a crucial junction for passengers. The expected increase in footfall has added urgency to the drive of doing away with the alleged encroachment, said officials.

Over the last few months, said Railway officials, several infrastructural changes have taken place, and they are now looking to modify tracks and stations for high-speed trains. Presently, trains coming into Raja ki Mandi station have to travel at a speed of 30 kmph due to safety issues. The officials are working on making tracks suitable for trains speeds above 100 kmph.

“The other option is to shut down the station. But the incomes of many shopkeepers and other small businesses are attached to the station and they will suffer losses. A collective sense for public benefit should prevail,” said Swarup.

The temple staff, however, have dug in their heels. “Our protests have already worked and they have postponed proceedings. There will be discussions. If they are wise enough, they will not touch this temple. We have the support of thousands of people,” said Mahant Anand.

“Cognisance of the issue has been taken following media reports. A discussion was held with railway officials and inspection of the spot was carried out. It has been directed that both parties must reach a decision amicably before any action is taken,” said Prabhu Narain Singh, DM Agra.